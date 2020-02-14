After Fiesta de la Flor canceled, SA to announce Selena celebration

SAN ANTONIO – A celebration that honors Selena’s legacy is coming to San Antonio.

Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg are scheduled to announce an event Tuesday at the Alamodome, according to a news release from Q Productions.

Details of the celebration remain under wraps, but fans have speculated what’s next after the Fiesta de la Flor in Corpus Christi was canceled.

The Tejano legend’s family, which owns Q Productions, announced in October that the festival would no longer be held in the coastal city, and did not provide a reason why.

In January, they announced that the two-day festival would be canceled entirely after a five-year run.

At the time, Abraham Quintanilla told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that another festival in Corpus Christi or another city, was possible.

Selena’s family previously said they’re committed to continuing the work of the Selena Foundation.

2020 marks 25 years since the singer was gunned down by Yolanda Saldivar.

In San Antonio, locals have visited several avenues to keep her spirit alive.

The McNay Art Museum paid tribute to her with a series of photographs by award-winning San Antonio photographer John Dyer.

The exhibit features images from Dyer’s photo assignments for the cover of Más Magazine in 1992 and for Texas Monthly in 1995, just months before she was killed. The exhibit runs until July 15.

The Spurs also revealed a collection of merchandise that will be sold in conjunction with a Selena Night. She will be honored on April 3 as the Spurs take on the Golden State Warriors.

The full Selena x Spurs collection will be available on that date.