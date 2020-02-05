46ºF

San Antonio Spurs reveal first pieces of Selena merch collection

Spurs’ Selena Night slated for April 3

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Spurs announce Selena Night on April 3, 2020. (Spurs)

SAN ANTONIO – Although the full Selena x Spurs collection won’t be available until April 3, you don’t have to wait until then to put your order in for some merch.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the Spurs revealed two of the items ahead of the team’s first-ever Selena Night.

The items include a shirt, featuring both Selena and Spurs logos, and a matching tumbler.

Both are available for presale online.

On April 3, the Spurs will honor Selena during the team’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Fans will receive a Selena Night T-shirt with ticket purchase, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance that night will receive a commemorative Selena x Spurs rally towel.

The rest of the collection will be available at the AT&T Center on April 3 and then online and in the Spurs Fan Shop on April 4.

