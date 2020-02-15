'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Melissa Fumero Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Melissa Fumero is a mother of two!

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star announced on Saturday that she gave birth to her and her husband, David Fumero's, second child together. Their baby boy, whom they named Axel, was born on Valentine's Day. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old son Enzo.

"Welcome to the world, Axel You have made Valentine’s Day my new favorite holiday! 💗❤️❤️💙💙," Melissa, 37, wrote alongside a black-and-white pic of her bundle of joy. Fans and friends, including Bobby Cannavale, Diana Maria Riva, Beth Dover and more, couldn't help but congratulate her and her family on their latest addition.

Proud dad David also posted a photo of himself holding little Axel while at the hospital.

"I got the best #valentines #day Present!! Mama is a master at baking these! I’m a lucky dude! Welcome to the world Axel! 2/14/20," he captioned the sweet snap.

Melissa announced she was expecting her second child in November. "Oh yeah, I'm hella pregnant," the actress wrote on her Instagram. "To be honest, I haven't felt like posting about it because this pregnancy has been way harder and... I don't feel that cute."

"But yesterday I got a really intense massage, an awesome chiropractic adjustment, and my hair feels thicker... so I feel a little bit cute today. ✌?? #herewegoagain #babyboynumerodos," she added.

In May, ET spoke with Melissa about how the timing of her first pregnancy perfectly lined up with her shooting schedule for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"So we got a surprise pregnancy that weirdly timed out brilliantly where my due date was two weeks after we're supposed to wrap Brooklyn Nine-Nine," she said. "So we felt like, 'OK this is meant to be. This feels very serendipitous.' We were, after we got over our initial shock, we were very, very excited."

