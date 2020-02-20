Reese Witherspoon Begins to Unravel as Secrets Come Out in 'Little Fires Everywhere' Official Trailer

Even when living life with the "best intentions," things can spiral out of control.

This is a lesson learned first hand by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the super tense first trailer for their upcoming Hulu drama Little Fires Everywhere.

Based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, the new star-studded drama details the complex web of secrets, lies and manipulations orchestrated by even the most normal people and families.

Witherspoon stars as Elena Richardson, the matriarch of a wealthy suburban family who is almost burned alive when her house is mysteriously set on fire.

Washington stars as Mia Warren who, along with her daughter, rents an house from Elena in the days before the blaze. Mia lives a seemingly nomadic life with her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood), as a professional artist and photographer.

However, Elena's family -- including her husband Bill (Joshua Jackson) and their three children -- soon befriend Mia and Pearl, but things begin to unravel and Elana becomes suspicious of her new tenant.

The first trailer doesn't reveal much in terms of plot, but plays up the tension in a big way as the quietly warring mothers trade icy stares and passing accusations while trying to hold their lives together -- all set to a haunting rendition of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know."

Meanwhile the specter of attempted murder and arson hangs over every moment as the question of who sparked the inferno lingers.

Little Fires Everywhere premieres March 18 on Hulu.

