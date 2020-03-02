'Bachelor' Peter Weber Says He Questioned Victoria F. More About Allegation (Exclusive)

Not everything that happened during Peter Weber's journey as the Bachelor ended up making it to air.

Fans were shocked when the 28-year-old pilot's ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence, approached him on the Feb. 17 episode of The Bachelor, alleging that "there's been many relationships broken up" because of contestant Victoria Fuller, a former friend of hers. However, more surprises followed in the aftermath of that bombshell, as Weber appeared to barely question Fuller on the topic. She quickly refuted Pence's claim before she and Weber engaged in a blowout fight about other relationship issues -- leaving viewers wondering how the pair could have possibly fully resolved such a serious allegation.

As Weber told ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelor: Women Tell All taping on Feb. 21, he and Fuller actually did discuss Pence's claim further, saying, "It just, unfortunately, wasn't able to air."

"We had a long conversation about really what her relationship was with Merissa and the accusations she was making. We talked about the relationships that Merissa had brought up and there's a reason why I made my decision," Weber explained. "I wasn't just going off no conversation there."

"And in regards to Merissa and my relationship, that wasn't very serious at all. I had maybe seen her four times throughout the course of a month, but it was a lot more serious with Victoria. So, when I heard Victoria's side of the story, it was enough for me to make the decision and I felt good about it," he added.

Fuller's response to Pence's claim was brief on The Bachelor. "For her to say that is very disappointing," Fuller said. "I haven't broken up any relationships, so what relationship did she say that I broke up?"

"She didn't give me details, but these are her words. And obviously you can see how that would put me in a bad headspace," Weber had replied.

In an interview with ET, Pence said that she had dated Weber for about six months in 2012 and that they ended their romance on good terms. To that end, Weber appeared happy to see her on the episode. Pence met Fuller in Virginia Beach after she moved there from Los Angeles, years after she and Weber had gone their separate ways.

As for why she approached Weber during the episode, Pence said, "I just did this for the people who don't have a voice. I feel like I have been that voice for them, and that's kind of been my mindset on all of this."

Fuller still remains in the competition for Weber's heart, alongside contestants Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

