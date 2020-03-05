‘Lion King,’ ‘Mean Girls’ among shows scheduled at Majestic Theatre for 2020-2021 season

SAN ANTONIO – The Majestic Theatre has announced its lineup of Broadway shows for the 2020-2021 season.

The season features Broadway blockbusters, musical revivals and even a dramatic play in the mix.

The extremely popular show “The Lion King" will return to San Antonio for three weeks in December and January.

“Beautiful - The Carole King Musical” also make a return engagement next March while “Mean Girls" and “Tootsie” will make their San Antonio premieres next year.

The season opens in September with “My Fair Lady.”

Here’s the full list of shows and dates:

My Fair Lady, September 22-27, 2020

Jesus Christ Superstar, December 1-6, 2020

The Lion King , December 17, 2020 – January 10, 2021

Tootsie , January 19-24, 2021

To Kill a Mockingbird, February 16-21, 2021

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, March 12-14

Mean Girls, March 30- April 4, 2021

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, May 7-9

The Cher Show, July 20-25, 2021

Season tickets are available at the Majestic Theatre box office located at 224 E. Houston street. You can get more information online or by calling Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.