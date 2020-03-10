Billie Eilish Protests Body Shaming by Removing Her Shirt in Concert Visual

Billie Eilish is not here for body shaming.

During her first tour stop at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Monday night, the 18-year-old singer made a bold statement by removing her shirt and stripping down to her black bra in a video that played during her show. The visual unsurprisingly shocked the crowd, as Eilish's signature style typically involves baggy clothing that covers her body.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching -- always -- and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move," Eilish reportedly said in the monologue. "Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?"

"If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?" she continued. "We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?"

this moment will go down in the music's story, BILLIE IS SO ICONIC pic.twitter.com/aaHu0mFtmF — juan (@watchmyxanny) March 10, 2020

The bold message was seemingly well-received by all her fans, including Jennifer Lopez, who met the singer backstage. Lopez shared a photo of Eilish hugging her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, captioning it, "When Emme met Billie 💚💚💚

😭."

Earlier this month, Eilish got candid about how social media has personally affected her in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

"I've stopped reading comments, fully, because it was ruining my life," she shared. "It's weird. The cooler things you get to do, the more people hate you. It's crazy."

"It's, like, way worse than it's ever been right now," she added. "It's insane that I even have been reading comments up until this point. I should have stopped long ago. The problem is, I've always wanted to stay in touch with the fans and keep talking to them. People have ruined that for me."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber on Love, Fatherhood, Billie Eilish & More: 5 Revelations from the Star's Zane Lowe Interview

Billie Eilish Debuts James Bond Song

Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles' 'Yesterday' for Oscars 2020 In Memoriam