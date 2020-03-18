Khloe Kardashian Marvels at 'Beautiful Nephew' Ace After Her Bestie Malika Haqq Gives Birth

Khloe Kardashian is gushing over the adorable new little man in her life!

The reality star’s best friend, Malika Haqq, welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Ace, over the weekend.

She announced the birth on social media on Monday, before the newborn’s father, her ex, O.T. Genasis, posted a snap of the cutie.

Khloe responded to Malika’s pic, expressing how smitten she is.

“My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!!” Kardashian replied. “Ace, we have been waiting for you.”

Khloe’s sisters also weighed in, with Kim Kardashian West writing, “He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!” Kylie Jenner commented, “Ace!!!!!! I can’t wait to meet him!! 🖤🖤.”

Kourtney Kardashian meanwhile wrote, “Life is beautiful 🥰 can’t wait to smell him 😊,” while Kendall Jenner responded, “Congrats!!! love you.”

Other celebrities also shared their well-wishes, with Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon and Ashlee Simpson all commenting on the post.

Haqq announced her pregnancy in September, sharing how thrilled she was about impending parenthood.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she wrote alongside a photo showing her holding a positive pregnancy test. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

She then shared she was having a boy in November, and enjoyed a baby shower in February, with bestie Khloe by her side.

