San Antonio’s newest drive-in, Mission Outdoor Theater, opening in September with 2 screens

SAN ANTONIO – A drive-in movie theater with on-site food trucks is slated to open at Brooks City Base as more people hang outdoors due to the pandemic.

The Mission Outdoor Theater will have its opening day on Sept. 4, according to a news release. It’s the creation of Electric Fiesta, which hosted the city’s first-ever EDM drive-in in June.

The theater will have two screens that can fit 130 vehicles each. Admission will start at $27 per vehicle, and the allowed number of people per party depends on the size of the vehicle, the release states.

Different movies will be shown on each screen and they will play between two to four flicks per night.

The menu for the opening night includes “Fantasy Island,” “Nacho Libre,” “Rocketman” and “Bad Boys for Life.”

“Selena,” “Onward,” “Mean Girls,” “Blood In, Blood Out” and “Hustlers” are among the movies playing from opening day until Sept. 13.

The schedule will be released every two weeks online, the release states.

Masks must be worn outside the vehicle, and bathrooms, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available at the park.

Movie-goers are allowed to bring food but there will be food trucks on site.

Mission Outdoor Theatre will be located at 8069 Challenger Blvd. Movies on the schedule don’t start earlier than 8 p.m. or later than 11 p.m.

Electric Fiesta will host a second EDM drive-in on Oct. 30 and 31 on the Freeman Coliseum grounds.