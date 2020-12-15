Major live music promoter in Texas closing business due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has silenced Margin Walker Presents, a major Texas concert promoter that brought talent to San Antonio’s Paper Tiger and Sunset Station in the pre-quarantine age.

The booking agency on Monday announced that due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has ravaged the live music business, Margin Walker Presents will close as a business this week.

“Thank you for trying to help us keep our doors open as long as possible,” the agency said on Instagram. “We hoped we could weather this unprecedented storm, but sadly we couldn’t.”

The post said the business endured “painful” staff cuts and had to take loans and grants amid the pandemic — a familiar story to businesses across the U.S.

The post directs concertgoers who bought tickets directly through Margin Walker to contact Eventbrite.

Since 2016, the business has promoted more than 3,500 shows in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Paper Tiger tweeted “No words” after the announcement was made.

“We love you, @MarginWalkerTX - thank you for everything,” the venue said.

Margin Walker had planned to bring music acts like Sparta, Wavves, Best Coast to the St. Mary’s Strip venue earlier this year — but then the pandemic hit.

Chad Carey, the owner of Paper Tiger, said the venue was forced to close due to the coronavirus. Lonesome Rose and The Mix have also gone quiet amid the pandemic.

“If there’s somebody who’s really been hit harder than venues, I’d love to know who it is,” Carey recently told KSAT.

KSAT Explains: The push to save live music venues, theaters during COVID-19 pandemic

