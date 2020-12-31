Market Square adding pop-up farmers market at beginning of 2021 with plaza building temporarily closing

Two women look at handmade merchandise in a display of hats and other souvenir items at a shop in the Historic Market Square, also known as El Mercado, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A pop-up mercado at Market Square will open up at the beginning of 2021 as the Farmers Market Plaza Building will temporarily close for repairs and maintenance.

Starting on Jan. 7, more than 25 businesses from the Farmers Market Plaza will head to the Centro de Artes building at 101 S. Santa Rosa for three months.

The pop-up mercado will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.

The Farmers Market Plaza Building will close on Jan. 2 and reopen sometime in the spring, according to the Center City Development and Operations Department.

The rest of the shops and restaurants in Market Square will stay open during that time.

City officials said the pop-up “is the perfect occasion to shop downtown for unique products while supporting local businesses at Market Square.”

