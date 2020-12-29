Pluckers Wing Bar to open third location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Austin-based Pluckers Wing Bar is inching closer to central San Antonio with a planned location near the airport in 2021.

Co-founder Sean Greenberg said on Monday that the popular wings chain with flavor favorites like Spicy Lemon Pepper, Jamango Jerk and the garlic-heavy Vampire Killer plans to open a third San Antonio location at 92 NE Interstate 410.

The location will take over an old Logan’s Roadhouse just east of North Star Mall and south of the San Antonio International Airport.

The building is about 2,000 square feet, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Read more on this story and where Pluckers hopes to open next at the San Antonio Business Journal.

RELATED LINKS: