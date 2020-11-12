San Antonio Business Journal, KSAT announce ‘complementary’ content partnership

The San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT 12 have formed a content-sharing partnership as both news outlets seek to expand the scope of news they offer and the reach of their journalism.

The Business Journal is making business news articles available to KSAT’s website readers, and San Antonio’s ABC affiliate is doing the same for Business Journal readers. Each organization will publish abridged articles from its partner with an option for readers to click to the original versions to read more. Find SABJ stories on KSAT here.

“This arrangement multiplies both newsrooms' capacity to serve their audiences,” Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Tony Quesada said. “What each of us does — as a business news organization and a local television news outlet — is complementary. KSAT is a great partner because its people appreciate the quality business news we can bring to its website. At the same time, we appreciate and are happy to bring our readers the fast-paced and wide-ranging coverage that KSAT’s newsroom provides every day.”

“KSAT and the Business Journal share a commitment to inform our community and engage them in robust, meaningful conversations,” KSAT 12 News Director Bernice Kearney said. “Understanding that we have very different audiences, this partnership gives us a chance to open the doors to our audiences to information they may not be getting otherwise. Being community conveners of high-quality, multiplatform content creates a win-win for both of our organizations – and most of all, for South Texas.”

The San Antonio Business Journal is owned by Charlotte, North Carolina-based American City Business Journals.

KSAT 12 is owned operated by Graham Media Group.