Comedian Brian Regan coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center for socially distanced show

Brian Regan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on September 24, 2020 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A comedian dubbed “the funniest stand-up alive” is coming to San Antonio this spring.

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts announced Brian Regan will perform at its H-E-B Performance Hall at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 and they can be purchased online, by phone (210-223-8624), or at the Tobin Center Box Office at 100 Auditorium Circle.

The Tobin Center stated in a news release that attendees will be screened for temperature checks, and must wear face masks upon entry and when away from their seats. They must also maintain social distancing in common areas.

Guests will be seated every other row with two empty seats between parties. Tickets will range from $57.50 to $67.50.

The performance will come a month after his newest special “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” premieres on Netflix.

He has also starred in the Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away! With Brian Regan,” which he produced with Jerry Seinfeld, and in the Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrower.”

He made history in 2015 with “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall,” Comedy Central’s first live broadcast of a stand-up special.

At that time, Vanity Fair called him the “funniest stand-up alive.”

