10 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to February

SAN ANTONIO – We’re already a month into the much-awaited 2021 - even if you had a good 2020 there was a general consensus that people were happy to bid it adieu.
So far, 2021 has ushered in a new president and made history with the first female vice president, among other things.
With the excitement of a new year starting to fade and Inauguration Day having come and gone, there are some things we can look forward to for February in and around San Antonio.
Here’s a list of some of the things going on in the San Antonio-area in February that we are excited about:
- Rodeo - It’s not going to look the same and chances are you might not have a ticket but the fact that the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is happening at all is great news for many with more than 21,200 students benefiting from scholarships from the San Antonio rodeo in 2020 alone.
- Bud Light River Walk Virtual 5K - This is pretty cool because not only can you run or walk at your convenience, you’re also supporting a good cause. The virtual event allows you to run or walk the 5K either along the river, indoors or in your own neighborhood. Get the full details and help protect the San Antonio River Walk here.
- Explore - The weather in February can sometimes be unpredictable, but if Mother Nature cooperates, it could be a good time to check out these 15 hidden gems on the South Side. You can explore the outdoors or shop for local fare at a handful of really cool places on San Antonio’s South Side. Find out where to go here.
- Trout Fishing - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will continue stocking rainbow trout at four San Antonio-area lakes. Read more here.
- Girl Scout Cookies - It’s the second most wonderful time of the year - girl scout cookie season. The pandemic has changed a few things so you might not see your local scouts outside H-E-B but you can still order online! Click here and get connected with a local girl scout entrepreneur in your area to order some of your favorite treats.
- Galentine’s Day - Fans of the popular series Parks and Recreation already know what this is. It’s a fun tradition for ladies to get together and celebrate their gal pals. It’s Feb. 13, the day before Valentine’s Day, and as Leslie Knope would say - “ovaries before brovaries.”
- Valentine’s Day - This is sort of a love-it-or-hate-it kind of day. Some people get excited to celebrate on Feb. 14 and plan fancy dinners while others go about their business as normal. There are usually restaurants offering specials so keep an eye out if you’re part of the celebrating group.
- Cry me a Cockroach - If you’re in the anti-Valentine mood this year, you can get the ultimate revenge on a crappy ex? You can name a cockroach after them and the San Antonio Zoo will feed it to one of the animals for a small donation. Not enough? They offer up frozen rats for a little bit more but you get the satisfaction of knowing a reptile will devour your “ex” - kind of. More details can be found here.
- Mardi Gras - It’s going to Fat Tuesday all month long at SeaWorld San Antonio. The park is celebrating in style from Feb. 6-28 with live music, extravagant costumes, and Mardi Gras-infused Creole and Cajun food favorites including the beloved beignets. Read more here.
- Lent/Ash Wednesday - Of course, Fat Tuesday is followed by Ash Wednesday. It’s the first day of Lent, a 40-day reflection observed by Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists, Presbyterians, Anglicans and those in the Eastern Orthodox church in preparation for Easter. It’s a time of recommitment and refocusing. This year Lent starts on Feb. 17. And it means that many of our favorite fast-food restaurants will add fish to their menus. (Have you had the fish sandwich from Bill Miller during Lent? Yum!)