10,000+ rainbow trout to be stocked in 4 San Antonio-area lakes

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are expected to stock roughly 10,336 rainbow trout in four San Antonio-area lakes as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program.

Earl Scott Pond, Live Oak City Park, Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park (Hi Lions) will be stocked on select days from November through February.

Earl Scott Pond is scheduled to be stocked with 650 rainbow trout on Jan. 27 and Live Oak City Park is scheduled to be stocked on Dec. 17 and Jan. 7, 14 and 21 with a total of 1,150 fish.

Miller’s Pond and the lake at Southside Lions Park will be stocked with rainbow trout once a month through February, with the first stock date set for Nov. 25. Both bodies of water will also be stocked Dec. 23, Jan. 22 and Feb. 19.

An estimated 3,792 rainbow trout will be stocked in Miller’s Pond and 4,744 will be stocked at Southside Lions Park, according to TWPD officials.

These cold-loving fish will also be stocked in lakes, rivers, and ponds throughout Texas, including state parks which will be restocked periodically throughout the winter.

TPWD will also stock nearly 21,000 rainbow trout into the Canyon Tailrace on the Guadalupe River below Canyon Lake on a weekly basis starting Dec. 4 and ending Jan. 29.

Kids aged 16 and younger can fish for free but anyone over 17 must have a valid fishing license. However, licenses and endorsements are not required when fishing in a Texas state park.

Please keep in mind that Texas state parks are operating on a limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic and reserving a day pass in advance is highly recommended as some parks frequently reach their capacity limit.

The rainbow trout stocked at the lakes will be big enough to catch and eat for anyone who wants to keep their catch. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles, TPWD officials said.

TPWD suggests using cheese, kernel corn, nightcrawlers, red wigglers and mealworms as bait to catch trout.

The statewide bag limit is five trout, except on parts of the Guadalupe River where special limits are in effect.

