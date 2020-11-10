San Antonio lake stocked with 50 trophy catfish

SAN ANTONIO – So you think you can fish? You can try your hand at catching one of the 50 trophy-sized catfish stocked at Elmendorf Lake Park.

Mitchell Nisbet with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Inland Fisheries Division told KSAT Tuesday that 50 “trophy catfish” weighing between four and five pounds were stocked in the San Antonio lake.

“These particular fish are retired brood fish,” Nisbet said, “meaning these fish were responsible for producing the Channel Catfish that we stock around the state.”

The trophy fish are “quite a bit larger” than the Channel Catfish that TWPD routinely stocks as part of the Neighborhood Fishin' program.

Miller’s Pond and Southside Lions Park in San Antonio are stocked with catfish as part of the program.

