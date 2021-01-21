Cry me a cockroach! San Antonio Zoo is helping scorned exes on Valentine’s Day with cringe-worthy fundraiser

Name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine's Day.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is helping scorned exes with its second annual “Cry me a Cockroach” fundraising event.

This Valentine’s Day you can purchase a live cockroach for $5 or a frozen rat for $25 and zoo staff will serve it up to birds, reptiles and mammals to eat. The rats will be fed to the zoo’s reptiles so if your ex was a snake this could be a good option.

According to the zoo, there’s also a vegetarian option to feed the zoo’s vegetarian animals if you’re looking to get a little revenge on a less-than-stellar roommate or someone else you might have annoyed you recently.

”Veggies consist of romaine lettuce, cabbage, and other leafy greens,” zoo officials said. If you’re not into the bug/rat thing but still want to contribute this may be the option for you.

Don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch the feeding frenzy because the zoo plans to showcase the “Cry me a Cockroach” event across the non-profit’s social media channels on Valentine’s Day.

Birds, reptiles, and mammals from San Antonio Zoo will chow down on your symbolic exes and other people who you’ve decided are worthy of the dishonor.

Zoo officials said that the purchase of a cockroach, rat, or veggie will help fund the expansion of the jaguar habitat with a connected overhead catwalk.

The pre-frozen rats are part of regular daily scheduled feedings of the zoo animals and the roaches are sourced from professional roach breeders which are cared for and maintained by the Reptile Department in the Reptile House.

Click here to purchase a rat, cockroach or veggie to be fed to the animals on Valentine’s Day.

Related: