Margarita deliveries and murder hornets: The top 20 stories shared on KSAT’s Facebook page this year

The stories we’ve been able to share on our Facebook page in 2020 have run the gamut from important information about COVID-19 to more fun fare like an interactive zombie hunt. Here’s a list of the stories that viewers found most shareable this year.

This was a year unlike any other. Find more stories wrapping up 2020 here.

1. Big Red-flavored beer is coming soon to San Antonio, thanks to one local brewery

The brewery says it's the most "quintessentially Texas beer San Antonio didn't know they had." Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, June 27, 2020

2. Elderly Floresville couple shares heartbreaking moment through nursing home window

The couple, who are both in their 90s, are heartbroken that they can't spend time together. So, Jimmy Gonzales had to resort to visiting his wife through a window. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Sunday, March 15, 2020

3. AAA report: Gas prices expected to fall under $2 per gallon next week

HEADS UP DRIVERS! If you can wait to fill up on gas until next week, your wallet will thank you. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, February 6, 2020

4. SA coronavirus patient being treated at Methodist Hospital Texsan, officials say

BREAKING: An individual who was quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland was officially diagnosed with the disease that first originated in Wuhan, China. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, February 13, 2020

5. After huge response, San Antonio Zoo adds dates, raises prices for drive-thru experience

This is the first time guests have been able to tour the zoo on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys, according to a zoo spokesperson. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

6. Shaquille O’Neal Hasn’t Eaten or Slept Since Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘I’m Sick’

"I’m not doing well": Shaq shared how it triggered the same emotions ignited by the October death of his sister, Ayesha, from cancer. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, January 28, 2020

7. Gov. Greg Abbott: State will not ask for U.S. military help because ‘Texans can take care of Texas’

8. ‘Floating Cinema’ coming to Austin with social distancing in mini boats

9. 24-pound-cat named Lunchbox named finalist in Cadbury Bunny tryouts

Lunchbox started as a stray before entering a foster program at the Oklahoma Humane Society. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, March 5, 2020

10. 9 Texas treehouses you can rent for the weekend

You can live out your childhood dreams in these unique Texas treehouses! 🌳🏠 Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

11. We may have another insect to worry about besides ‘murder hornets’

12. Opening date moved up for new giant tulip field coming to SA

13. Chef Johnny Hernandez rolling out new margarita trucks in San Antonio

Margaritas right at your door!!! Several of these trucks will be in neighborhoods by next month. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, May 28, 2020

14. Huge spider greets family new to San Antonio

Nope!!! This is not how one family wanted to be greeted after moving to Stone Oak. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, June 22, 2020

15. Dog hit by car, shot with 70 shotgun pellets, finds her forever home

16. Local 18-year-old donates 150 fleece blankets to children living in shelters

Local 18-year-old donates 150 fleece blankets to children living in shelters Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

17. Texas Zombie Safari lets you shoot zombies with paintballs from response vehicles

It's an interactive zombie hunt and it's only open in Texas in October. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

18. Passengers swim ashore after plane makes emergency landing in Canyon Lake

Video shows the plane underwater at Canyon Lake after the emergency landing. *This post has been updated to reflect that this was an emergency landing and not a crash. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

19. Beautiful but dangerous blue dragons discovered on Texas beach are ‘rare find’

Have you seen anything like this on a beach? Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Sunday, September 20, 2020

20. The largest indoor waterpark in Texas is now open