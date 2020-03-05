24-pound-cat named Lunchbox named finalist in Cadbury Bunny tryouts

OKLAHOMA CITY – Lunchbox is a 24-pound feline who is living his best life — as a bunny.

The cute kitty is a top 10 finalist in the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, according to Cadbury USA.

Lunchbox started as a stray before entering a foster program at the Oklahoma Humane Society.

KSAT reached out and a spokesperson from the OHS confirmed Lunchbox has been adopted and he now has a shot at starring as the Cadbury Bunny in an upcoming Easter commercial.

LUNCHBOX HAS MADE IT TO THE TOP 10 FINALISTS! • Hours of acting classes, private tutoring sessions, and ***a few*** off-diet bribe treats have paid off. Lunchbox has been named a finalist in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and has a shot at being the Cadbury Bunny in the upcoming Easter commercial! • Now it is up to you, HE NEEDS YOUR VOTE! Visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com to vote for Lunchbox (full link in bio). • Share this post and help spread the word. The world needs more Lunchbox, and there is plenty of giant kitty belly to go around. A vote for Lunchbox is a vote for Oklahoma rescue efforts! #CadburyBunnyTryouts #LunchboxforCadbury #LunchboxforPresident Posted by Oklahoma Humane Society on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The top 10 finalists for Cadbury Bunny can be found here. There’s also a “no-drama llama” named Conswala who made the top 10.