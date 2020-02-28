Texas ranch lets you cuddle with fennec fox, other cute critters

KINGSBURY, Texas – Want to get up close and cuddly with some of nature’s cutest critters?

Janda Exotics Animal Ranch in Kingsbury offers private tours and one-of-a-kind animal experiences for anyone who might be looking to hold a fennec fox, red kangaroo, kinkajou and more.

The exotic animal ranch also specializes in the sale of exotic pets!

Animal encounters are not recommended for children younger than 4 and all participants are encouraged to wear long pants, closed-toed shoes, no dangle jewelry, no strong perfume or cologne and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

The best part about the experiences is they’re all 100% private so it’s only your party who will be in on the cuddles.

All animal encounter information can be found here.