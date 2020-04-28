Passengers swim ashore after plane crashes into Canyon Lake, reports say

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A small white plane crashed into Canyon Lake Tuesday after the pilot made an emergency landing, according to Canyon Lake Texas News.

Viewer video shows the plane in the water near Boat Ramp No. 6 on the south side of the lake.

Canyon Lake Fire officials told Canyon Lake Texas News that the plane was on its way to New Braunfels from an unknown location. Officials also said the two people on board were able to swim ashore and one was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels.

Canyon Lake (KSAT)

KSAT reached out to Comal County officials for more information.

The viewer who sent in photos and video to KSAT said the plane is still floating, but sinking slowly.