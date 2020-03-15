Elderly Floresville couple shares heartbreaking moment through nursing home window

Floresville, TEXAS – Every day Jimmy Gonzales visits his wife Isabel at Regency Manor in Floresville.

Isabel Gonzales has been in the nursing home rehabbing a fractured femur.

Last week, most nursing homes started prohibiting visitors due to COVID-19 concerns.

CDC urges people over 60, those with health conditions to prepare, stay near home

The couple, who are both in their 90s, were heartbroken that they couldn’t spend time together and Jimmy Gonzales had to resort to visiting his wife through a window.

Their daughter Priscilla Sekula posted on Facebook Friday, “This is sad my mom is in the nursing home rehab for a femur fracture and this is how my dad and her get to spend time together! They are in their 90’s and can’t hold hands.”

People over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions face a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wilson County News says the Floresville Residence and Rehabilitation Center and Regency Manor Nursing & Rehab Center have closed their doors to visitors and have increased its cleaning and sanitizing efforts due to coronavirus concerns.

Visitors, whether they are family members or friends, are not allowed at either of these facilities unless it’s considered a special circumstance, according to WCN’s report.

More on the coronavirus: