Dog hit by car, shot with 70 shotgun pellets, finds her forever home

SAN ANTONIO – A 9-month-old Retriever that captured the hearts of many in San Antonio has officially found her forever home, just in time for the holidays.

Tammi was adopted Thursday, Dec. 10, according to the San Antonio Humane Society. This comes after she was brought to the shelter in November when she needed medical attention.

Veterinarians found 70 shotgun pellets in Tammi’s body and found that she had injuries consistent with being struck by a car.

Tammi, a 9-month-old Retriever, is need of a forever home (KSAT)

After enduring surgery and a month of recovery, the humane society was ready to find Tammi her forever home before Christmas.

Earlier this week, that wish came true.

“We’re just so happy she has found a loving family in time for the holidays!” the humane society said in a statement.

Tammi’s family will still need to focus on her rehab, which includes short leash walks and stretches as she recovers from her injuries, according to the SAHS.

Congratulations to Tammi on her new forever family!

