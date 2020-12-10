Dog hit by car, shot with 70 shotgun pellets, needs a forever home

SAN ANTONIO – Tammi, a 9-month-old Retriever, has been through a lot in her short life.

When she arrived at the San Antonio Humane Society in November, veterinarians discovered 70 shotgun pellets in her body and injuries consistent with being struck by a car.

After a surgery and a month of recovery, the shelter is seeking a forever home for Tammi as the holidays approach.

“Tammi needs a fun-loving and caring home,” SAHS Associate Veterinarian Dr. Traci Gilbert said. “Considering everything she went through, she is such a sweet girl. She is young and a bit shy, but I am sure she would love an active family once she gets her strength back.”

The dog underwent a specialized surgery to repair a pelvic fracture and help restore her mobility, according to a news release from the humane society.

While Tammi is feeling much better, she would need a family that can focus on her rehab, which would include short leash walks and stretches.

If you think Tammi would make a great Christmas gift for your family, you can submit an adoption application online.