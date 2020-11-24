Local 18-year-old donates 150 fleece blankets to children living in shelters

SAN ANTONIO – Sam Sanchez was 12-years-old when she kick start her mission to provide children living in shelters with a sense of comfort.

Six years later, Sanchez, the founder of Sam’s Covers, has continued to create and donate fleece blankets to children living in emergency shelters.

Sanchez said that after meeting with several of the children living at area shelters, she’s hoping to help in another way.

“Talking to them for a few hours and learning about their background, It’s so important to listen and be present,” Sanchez said. “Not just to donate but be physically present. So, that really inspired me to pursue a career in helping kids. So, that’s why I want to go into psychology.”

Sanchez said she will be attending Baylor University to pursue her psychology degree and passion for helping others.

On Monday she donated 150 blankets for children living at Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Emergency Shelters and has no plans of stopping.

Related: Graduating Reagan senior donates 50 blankets to children in emergency shelter