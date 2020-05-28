Chef Johnny Hernandez rolling out new margarita trucks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Chef Johnny Hernandez is trying out a new culinary concept.

In a press release Thursday, La Gloria announced the launch of Margarita Trucks.

Beginning today, the trucks will deliver La Gloria’s signature margaritas and assorted menu items right to your door.

The first truck to roll out will only service within a three-mile radius of Crockett Park in downtown San Antonio but by June additional trucks will be available around the city.

“Our Margarita Trucks are another fun and creative way to adapt to the ever-changing business landscape,” said Hernandez said. “Today, safety is top of mind for everyone, and many of our customers are simply not ready to dine out; however, we know that doesn’t mean they don’t crave one of our famous margaritas. Delivering to our customers’ homes does not only make enjoying our signature margaritas safer and more convenient, but this new avenue of serving our customers also helps to rebuild our business, in turn allowing us to hire back more members of our team.”

Margarita Trucks are offering drink packages and single-order La Gloria and The Fruteria favorites, as well as select menu items such as Bistec Taco Kits, Al Pastor Taco Kits, Pollo Al Carbon Taco Kits, Mexican Street Corn, and chips, salsa and queso.

Some things to know before ordering: all orders will require a minimum $40 purchase and will include a $5 delivery charge. All food items will be delivered cold and can be easily warmed up, according to the press release. Orders must be made online, a valid I.D. will be required and customers must purchase a food item with an alcoholic beverage order.