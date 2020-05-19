79ºF

Food

It’s getting hot!! Cool down with a raspa or mangonada from one of these San Antonio snack spots

Here’s a list of places to get a cold sweet or sour treat

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Raspas, Mangonadas, Snacks, Family, Trending, ksatkids
Ice Ice Baby SA
Ice Ice Baby SA (ksat)

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is around the corner and we are already feeling the heat.

While some places have yet to reopen due to COVID-19, others have started selling cold treats again.

Here’s a list of ten places where you can get a raspa, mangonada or paleta right now in San Antonio.

