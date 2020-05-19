It’s getting hot!! Cool down with a raspa or mangonada from one of these San Antonio snack spots
Here’s a list of places to get a cold sweet or sour treat
SAN ANTONIO – Summer is around the corner and we are already feeling the heat.
While some places have yet to reopen due to COVID-19, others have started selling cold treats again.
Here’s a list of ten places where you can get a raspa, mangonada or paleta right now in San Antonio.
- Las Nieves Fruit Cups & More - 1118 W Hildebrand Avenue
- Wizard Sno Cones - 1044 Hot Wells Blvd.
- Frozen Friday’s - 1331 Fair Avenue
- Gorilla Shaved Ice - 2355 Goliad Rd.
- SA Pops - 3420 N Saint Marys St.
- Sam’s Snack Stand - 4410 Callaghan Rd.
- Ice Ice Baby SA - 2113 Bandera Rd.
- Paletería San Antonio - 434 S. Alamo St.
- Snowcone Addiction - 1532 Pleasanton Rd.
