65ºF

Local News

San Antonio Zoo’s Timothy the hippo goes viral for leaping like a dolphin

The hippo is making national headlines once again this year

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Timothy the hippo
San Antonio Zoo hippo pool
San Antonio Zoo hippo pool (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s celebrity hippo is making national headlines once again this year.

Timothy the hippo, housed at the San Antonio Zoo, decided he “would rather dolphin than hippo” in a video posted on social media earlier this week.

He’s seen leaping in the water, prompting cheers of excitement and smiles all around from his onlookers.

Timothy decided he would rather dolphin than hippo

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Since the video was shared to Facebook, it now has 849 likes and 40,000 views and counting.

Other news outlets have since picked up Timothy’s video, including Yahoo! News, NBC News, News Break, and NPR.

Timothy is best known for his long-distanced romance with Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona the hippo. The pair send each other gifts for every holiday and pass along adoring messages on social media.

You can follow more of Timothy’s shenanigans here.

RELATED: SA’s Timothy the hippo misses Fiona, seeing zoo visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: