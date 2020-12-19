San Antonio Zoo’s Timothy the hippo goes viral for leaping like a dolphin

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s celebrity hippo is making national headlines once again this year.

Timothy the hippo, housed at the San Antonio Zoo, decided he “would rather dolphin than hippo” in a video posted on social media earlier this week.

He’s seen leaping in the water, prompting cheers of excitement and smiles all around from his onlookers.

Timothy decided he would rather dolphin than hippo Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Since the video was shared to Facebook, it now has 849 likes and 40,000 views and counting.

Other news outlets have since picked up Timothy’s video, including Yahoo! News, NBC News, News Break, and NPR.

Timothy is best known for his long-distanced romance with Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona the hippo. The pair send each other gifts for every holiday and pass along adoring messages on social media.

You can follow more of Timothy’s shenanigans here.

