SA’s Timothy the hippo misses Fiona, seeing zoo visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Although the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to fluctuate across the nation, Timothy the hippo at the San Antonio Zoo is checking in with his long-distance lover, Fiona, to make sure she’s doing OK.

Timothy took to social media Thursday, saying just how much he misses Fiona, who is located at the Cincinnati Zoo, and that he also misses interacting with local zoo visitors as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

"Dear Fiona,

"I hope you are doing well and everyone is staying safe. My dedicated keepers are here with me every single day. I love them so much and I’m grateful for them. I do miss some things though...Things I miss: Fiona, kids visiting, adults visiting, Fiona, the sounds of excited kids when I do these sweet moves! (Excuse my water I had just.....well....fed the fish. Anyhoo, I think we just took a BIG STEP with the 💩 openness!

Sincerely, Timothy"

The San Antonio Zoo is temporarily closed to the public until further notice, due to orders from city leaders.

