Explore the San Antonio Zoo from your couch

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is giving you an inside look at what’s going on behind the gate and letting you explore the grounds from the comforts of your couch.

The zoo is temporarily closed to the public until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic but zoo officials are making sure you can still get up close and personal with some of your favorite animals.

There are videos of hundreds of baby seahorses, a tortoise that’s estimated to be more than 100 years old and you can even eat lunch with a bald eagle.

Step into the Gibbon forest:

Gibbons! Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Check out Bruno, an Aldabra tortoise estimated to be more than 100 years old:

Tortoise Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Visit the okapi exhibit:

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Take a walk around the birdhouse:

Hixon Bird House Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Meet the hippos, Uma and Timothy:

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Explore the aquarium at the zoo and see baby seahorses:

Imagine being at home with all these babies! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Meet some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors:

Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, March 22, 2020

Watch the bug toss at the Africa Live aviary:

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Get a look at the jaguars:

Jaguar! Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Get up close with the Asian elephants:

Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, March 20, 2020

Join the Bald Eagles for lunch (they eat specialized meatballs):

American Bald Eagle Stay PAWSITIVE with YOUR San Antonio Zoo! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, March 20, 2020

There are more videos you can explore on San Antonio Zoo’s Facebook here.