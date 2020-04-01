76ºF

Zoo plays April Fool’s joke on media

Lucky, Karen and Nicole didn’t really swim and play in San Antonio River

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – Elephants playing in the San Antonio River??

The San Antonio Zoo today sent a press release to media stations saying the zoo was taking their three elephants out for a swim, but it was just a prank.

They even attached photos to the press release that depicted the elephants in the river.

President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow reached out and said the zoo has a history of April Fool’s jokes.

This year many people and even companies like Google have said they’re not participating in April Fool’s jokes because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, but others have said it’s more important than ever to be able to laugh.

Due to the zoo closure and lack of visitors, the zoo is asking that people donate to an emergency fund to help care for the Golden Girls and all the animals in their care.

Donations can be made at www.sazoo.org/emergency-fund.

