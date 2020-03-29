Stuffed bear hunt helps keep kids entertained and parents at ease during COVID-19

NEW BRAUNFELS – As COVID-19 social distancing and self-quarantining continue, you may be running out of fun things to do at home.

Neighborhoods across the country have joined in on a scavenger hunt inspired by the popular book and song for children titled, “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt."

In the name of fun, Brittany Casey and her husband have been taking their two-year-old son, Beau, on

a ‘bear hunt’ in their New Braunfels neighborhood.

“Everybody (in our neighborhood) has been putting different stuffed animals in their windows and doors,” Casey said. “(At our home), it started with just the big bear, and (now) we have Woody and Buzz.”

Beau spots a stuffed bear and his Toy Story favorites during a neighborhood walk inspired by the children's book titled “We’re Going On a Bear Hunt". (KSAT 12)

Small ones, colorful ones and even families of bears can be spotted throughout the homes. It’s a social-distancing-friendly activity parents can have their kids participate in during their next grocery run, while walking their dog or going out for a short walk.

“Beau absolutely loves it,” Casey said. “Up until this point, the only fun thing to really see when you’re out walking is the train that goes by (our neighborhood).”

It has helped keep kids in the neighborhood entertained in a safe way and put parents at ease during this unsettling time where the cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in our area and across the nation.

“Honestly, it could be difficult, especially with a little one at home, just kind of feeling a little isolated,” Casey said. “It’s been extremely (helpful). I’m very grateful for it.”

Casey said it’s an easy activity to organize on Facebook neighborhood pages and fun to see participate in even when someone may not own a stuffed animal.

“There’s been somebody that doesn’t even have a bear, so they got a cardboard cut out and drew a bear,” Casey said. “It’s awesome.”

Casey hopes more neighbors participate in the activity to continue help continue spreading smiles.