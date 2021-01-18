San Antonio Zoo pays tribute to animal lover Betty White on 99th birthday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is honoring OG Golden Girl Betty White on her 99th birthday, complete with signs and cheesy sayings!

Betty White turned 99 on Sunday and the zoo took to social media to say “Thank you for being a friend to animals and zoos!”

From our Golden Girls and all of us at San Antonio Zoo to the OG Golden Girl Betty White, HAPPY 99th BIRTHDAY!!! 🥳🥳🥳 Thank you for being a friend to animals and zoos! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, January 17, 2021

White told The Associated Press her birthday plans included feeding “a pair of ducks that regularly visit her Los Angeles-area home” and staying indoors.

The San Antonio Zoo answered White with some of their own ducks as well.

One more thing Betty White: whenever it’s safe to travel, you always have an open invitation to pay our ducks a visit! All our ducks are in a row, so drop by anytime! Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Sunday, January 17, 2021

Always known to be cool, White said she also wants to take some time for herself and wind down on her special day.

“Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!” she told The Associated Press in an email.

“Her birthday meal will be a hot dog and French fries brought in — along with a bouquet of roses — by her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas,” The Associated Press said.

Happy Birthday Betty!

