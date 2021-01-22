Poteet Strawberry Festival Association says event will go on to help strawberry growers, non-profits and small businesses

SAN ANTONIO – After organizers announced this week that the Poteet Strawberry Festival would return this spring, many questioned about the safety protocols and expressed concern over the idea of being around a large crowd.

In a statement to KSAT 12, the Poteet Strawberry Festival Association has clarified why the festival was brought back and released their safety plan.

Carol Rivera a member of the association told KSAT 12 that the decision to bring the festival back in 2021 wasn’t made lightly.

“A COVID-19 plan has been created and it details all that will be done to keep our guests and staff as safe as possible, Rivera said.

That safety plan includes:

Plexiglass going up on all food booths

Extra sanitation stations being places throughout the grounds

Social distancing being implemented in entertainment areas

Masks required

Extra cleaning staff to keep restrooms and picnic areas sanitized

The number of people attending will be monitored

Last spring the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus. As a result, the association has been hit hard by the pandemic and had no income in 2020, according to Rivera.

In addition, the non-profit organizations, small businesses and the local strawberry farmers all affiliated with the festival were also hit hard.

“If they don’t bring in money, they might not come back at all,” Rivera said.

Rivera went on to state that the festival’s association has had to lay off employees and all are now serving as volunteers.

“The PSFA is committed to hosting a fun, safe family event,” Rivera said. “Our hope is that even for one weekend, guests can enjoy being outside with their families.”

Tickets are not yet on sale but the festival is scheduled this year for April 9-11.

