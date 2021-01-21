Poteet Strawberry Festival to return this spring despite COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – There is a countdown displayed on the Poteet Strawberry Festival website announcing the return of the event in April.

In a Facebook post, a digital flyer says “We’re Back” with the dates April 9, 10 and 11.

There are hundreds of comments on the post with some saying that they were excited for the event’s return while others questioned whether it was a good idea because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket information has yet to be released as well as any details on what changes or safety precautions would be taken this year.

We reached out to festival organizers for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Currently, Atascosa County where Poteet is located has close to 300 active cases of the new coronavirus and 18 people have died from COVID-19 complications.

Last year’s festival was initially postponed before being canceled altogether.