Poteet Strawberry Fest canceled entirely in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The Poteet Strawberry Festival will not take place after all amid “new challenges” brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was initially postponed from its original April 3-5 dates to Oct. 30-Nov. 1 as COVID-19 began to spread in the spring, forcing popular events to be pushed back or canceled.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association said the event, which typically includes a carnival, rodeo and live entertainment, will instead return in 2021.

“One never knows what a year will hold and 2020 has definitely proven that is true,” the association said in a statement. “Like so many others, the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. entered into 2020 with great plans and excitement for another great year. But we too have had to adjust, reschedule and try to make changes with all of the new challenges we are facing.”

“With a heavy heart the Poteet Strawberry Festival Assn. has decided that because of the safety of our guests, volunteers and all those who help make our event happen - the 2020 Poteet Strawberry Festival has been cancelled.”

The association said it is looking for ways to make the 2021 festival safe and enjoyable during the COVID-19 age.

Atascosa County, where Poteet is located, has recorded 618 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. A total of 584 people in the county have recovered from the virus, according to the Atascosa County Emergency Management Office.