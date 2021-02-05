Texas teen accused in slaying of actor Eddie Hassell indicted by grand jury

FILE - Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of "Jobs" during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2013. Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show Surface and the 2010 film The Kids Are All Right, has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30. The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.

D'Jon Antone, who lives in Dallas, was indicted Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Antone was arrested in November, just days after Hassell was fatally shot in Grand Prairie.

Hassell, who was born in Corsicana, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right." Hassell was living in Waco but had been staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

According to surveillance video and witness interviews, Hassell had left the apartment to go to the woman’s car. Detectives determined Antone shot Hassell and stole the car.

