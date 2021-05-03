Marvel introduces title and release date for next ‘Black Panther’ movie

A fan cosplays as Black Panther from the Marvel Universe during the 2018 New York Comic-Con at Javits Center on October 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Marvel Studios is ready to take us back to Wakanda.

Fans of the Marvel movies have been anxiously waiting for the next “Black Panther” film to be released, but with the COVID-19 pandemic halting production for some time and the tragic death of the film’s titular character, played by Chadwick Boseman, it seems that we finally have a timeline on when the film will be released.

Marvel Studios released a massive three-minute trailer teasing all of its upcoming movies that will kick off phase four of the films.

The movies include “Black Widow,” “Eternals” and the Doctor Strange and Thor sequels.

What fans really got excited about was the surprise of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will hit theaters July 8, 2022.

While we sadly didn’t get any actual clips of “Wakanda Forever,” the hype is real. The first “Black Panther” was a blockbuster success and continues to be the only Marvel film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

You can watch this phase four trailer, appropriately called “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies” below.