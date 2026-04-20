Southbound lanes of State Highway 211 reopen after crash in far west Bexar County
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The southbound lanes of State Highway 211 in far west Bexar County have reopened following a crash.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of State Highway 211 near U.S. Highway 90, BCSO said in a Facebook post.
The southbound lanes were closed for approximately an hour.
At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.