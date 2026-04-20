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Southbound lanes of State Highway 211 reopen after crash in far west Bexar County

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

The aftermath of a crash in far west Bexar County. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The southbound lanes of State Highway 211 in far west Bexar County have reopened following a crash.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of State Highway 211 near U.S. Highway 90, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

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The southbound lanes were closed for approximately an hour.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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