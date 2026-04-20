Southbound lanes of State Highway 211 reopen after crash in far west Bexar County

The aftermath of a crash in far west Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The southbound lanes of State Highway 211 in far west Bexar County have reopened following a crash.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 3500 block of State Highway 211 near U.S. Highway 90, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

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The southbound lanes were closed for approximately an hour.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash. KSAT has reached out to BCSO for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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