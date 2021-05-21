Attention Bravo fans: BravoCon is coming back later this year

Football fans have the Super Bowl. Movie fans have the Oscars. And Bravo fans have BravoCon, and luckily for them, it’s coming back this year.

The first iteration of BravoCon happened in late 2019, and it was a glorious time to be a Bravo fan. For those unfamiliar, we are talking about the TV network that has given us some of the most memorable moments in reality TV history.

At the end of 2019, Bravo decided to take a note from ComicCon and host its own weekend convention full of the network’s “Bravo-lebrities,” aka people who are only famous on Bravo.

Granted, some stars like Bethenny Frankel and Lisa Vanderpump have become crossover famous, but at the end of the day, only a Bravo fan is lining up to take an aerobics class from “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley.

But that’s exactly what fans did the first time around. There were live panel talks with various casts of the shows, meet and greets, a live taping of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show “Watch What Happens Live,” menu tastings from famous “Top Chef” contestants and even a museum of infamous Bravo moments and memorabilia.

Because of the pandemic, we missed the opportunity for BravoCon, but the network announced that the event will return to New York City in October 2021.

There isn’t any information on when tickets are on sale or what kind of panels and events we can expect, but after more than a year off, BravoCon will return bigger and better than ever.

Bravo fans, this is our Super Bowl. We’ll see you there and we’ll definitely be making it nice.