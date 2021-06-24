Comedian, actor Felipe Esperaza to perform ‘Unmasked’ at Tobin Center on Dec. 17

Felipe Esperaza has a new stand-up routine coming to San Antonio this Dec. 17

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza will be coming to San Antonio on Dec. 17 to perform his new ‘Unmasked’ comedy special at the H-E-B Performance Hall in the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are on sale for Tobin Center members right now and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 for general admission, according to Tobin Center officials.

Esparza is best known for his stand-up specials: “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You,” “Translate This,” and his dual-release, multi-language “Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones” on Netflix.

Esparza also has recurring television appearances on shows like NBC’s “Superstore,” Netflix’s “Gentefield” and Adultswim’s “The Eric Andre Show.” He has a popular podcast called “What’s Up Fool?” where Esparza finds and talks with random people he finds interesting.

Tickets start at $32.50 for general admission and $60 for a VIP Package, which includes a post-show meet & greet. More information to purchase tickets and reserve a parking spot can be found here.

Officials say the following Tobin Center health and safety protocols will be enforced:

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry. Patrons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter.

All attendees must wear a mask for entrance and anytime they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those without one). Resident companies may choose to require masks at all times. Check with presenter before each show.

No outside food or drinks.

No large purses, backpacks, or bags.

Touch-free payments and ticket scanning.

Restroom and elevator occupancy limited and monitored at all times.

Frequent cleaning on touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfectant devices.

Multiple touchless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the venue.

Plexi guards in place for concessions, patron services, and box office.

Seating in the H-E-B Performance Hall will be every other row with two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing.

Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing locations: parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, patron services, merchandise locations, restrooms, and box office.

Social distance spacing will be maintained on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will be temperature screened before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if elevated.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times.