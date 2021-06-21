Iliza Sheslinger is bringing her Back in Action comedy tour to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will be performing two shows during her Back in Action tour at the Tobin Center on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m..

Shlesinger’s tour was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic but is back with 20 new dates. She will be in San Antonio for one night only with two performances scheduled.

Shlesinger is best known for her five Netflix comedy specials and acting appearances in films such as “Spenser Confidential” with Mark Wahlberg. According to the Tobin Center press release, Shlesinger is one of the leading comedians of today and is both the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Iliza Shlesinger Back in Action tour promo (Tobin Center)

According to the Tobin Center, the following health and safety protocols will be enforced:

All attendees will be temperature screened before entry. Patrons with elevated temperatures will not be allowed to enter.

All attendees must wear a mask for entrance and anytime they are away from their seats or designated areas. (Masks will be provided to those without).

No outside food or drinks

No large purses, backpacks or bags

Touch-free payments and ticket scanning

Restroom and elevator occupancy limited and monitored at all times

Frequent cleaning on touch surfaces and use of electrostatic disinfectant devices

Multiple touchless hand sanitizer locations are available throughout the venue.

Plexi guards in place for concessions, patron services and box office.

Seating in the H-E-B Performance Hall will be every other row with two seats empty between parties for adequate social distancing.

Floor markers for social distancing will be in place at all queuing locations- Parking garage elevator lobbies, Tobin elevator lobbies, concessions, patron services, merchandise locations, restrooms, and box office.

Social distance spacing will be maintained on the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza and the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater.

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will be temperature screened before entering the theater and will not be allowed to enter if elevated

Tobin Center staff and volunteers will wear face masks at all times.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

RELATED