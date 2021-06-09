Cloudy icon
Local News

Nikki Glaser to perform at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July

Glaser will perform two shows on July 30

Jakob Rodriguez
, Digital Journalist

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 16: Comedian/actress Nikki Glaser performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of her Bang It Out tour as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 16: Comedian/actress Nikki Glaser performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of her Bang It Out tour as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIONikki Glaser, one of the preeminent voices in comedy today, is slated for a pair of shows at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July.

Glaser will perform the shows on the same night, July 30, and promises to be true to her brand: no-holds-barred.

The comedian is also the host of three-hit podcasts and has a brand new daily show entitled “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” launched in March through iHeartMedia.

According to a biography on the Empire Theatre’s website, Glaser’s recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN’ was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on their “10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019” year-end list.

The following health and safety protocols will be observed during the shows:

  • Patrons are required to wear face coverings always except when actively consuming food and beverage while in their designated seat.*
  • For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks.
  • Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations.
  • Sanitizing Stations with Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes are available throughout the theatre.
  • Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
  • Cashless transactions. Debit and Credit Cards will only be accepted for onsite purchases at the Box Office, Food and Beverage and Merchandise.
  • Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance.
  • The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance, including disinfection of seats with an electrostatic sprayer.
  • If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the Event. We ask that each person attending an Event take the Coronavirus Self-Checker on the CDC Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html) on the day of the Event before coming to the venue.

