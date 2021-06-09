Nikki Glaser to perform at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 16: Comedian/actress Nikki Glaser performs her stand-up comedy routine on a stop of her Bang It Out tour as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on February 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Nikki Glaser, one of the preeminent voices in comedy today, is slated for a pair of shows at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July.

Glaser will perform the shows on the same night, July 30, and promises to be true to her brand: no-holds-barred.

The comedian is also the host of three-hit podcasts and has a brand new daily show entitled “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” launched in March through iHeartMedia.

According to a biography on the Empire Theatre’s website, Glaser’s recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN’ was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on their “10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019” year-end list.

The following health and safety protocols will be observed during the shows:

Patrons are required to wear face coverings always except when actively consuming food and beverage while in their designated seat.*

For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks.

Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations.

Sanitizing Stations with Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes are available throughout the theatre.

Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account

Cashless transactions. Debit and Credit Cards will only be accepted for onsite purchases at the Box Office, Food and Beverage and Merchandise.

Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance.

The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance, including disinfection of seats with an electrostatic sprayer.

If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the Event. We ask that each person attending an Event take the Coronavirus Self-Checker on the CDC Website ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html ) on the day of the Event before coming to the venue.

For box office and ticket sales information, click here.

