Nikki Glaser to perform at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July

SAN ANTONIO – Nikki Glaser, one of the preeminent voices in comedy today, is slated for a pair of shows at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre in July.
Glaser will perform the shows on the same night, July 30, and promises to be true to her brand: no-holds-barred.
The comedian is also the host of three-hit podcasts and has a brand new daily show entitled “The Nikki Glaser Podcast” launched in March through iHeartMedia.
According to a biography on the Empire Theatre’s website, Glaser’s recent Netflix comedy special, BANGIN’ was the most-watched Netflix special of the month and Vulture included it on their “10 Best Comedy Specials of 2019” year-end list.
The following health and safety protocols will be observed during the shows:
- Patrons are required to wear face coverings always except when actively consuming food and beverage while in their designated seat.*
- For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks.
- Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations.
- Sanitizing Stations with Hand Sanitizer and Disinfectant Wipes are available throughout the theatre.
- Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
- Cashless transactions. Debit and Credit Cards will only be accepted for onsite purchases at the Box Office, Food and Beverage and Merchandise.
- Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance.
- The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance, including disinfection of seats with an electrostatic sprayer.
- If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the Event. We ask that each person attending an Event take the Coronavirus Self-Checker on the CDC Website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html) on the day of the Event before coming to the venue.
