George Lopez to perform at Majestic Theatre in December

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian George Lopez will be taking his OMG Hi Comedy Tour to the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.

Lopez will be taking the comedy tour, birthed from his podcast of the same name, to San Antonio for a two-night special. In addition to stand up comedy, he is known for his illustrious career in TV, film and late-night.

According to a Majestic Theatre press release, the Grammy-nominated comedian was featured in four HBO specials, an original Netflix special called “We’ll Do It for Half” and the iconic “George Lopez” that aired on ABC from 2002 to 2007. He also starred on “Lopez” on TV Land, a series that addressed his struggle between feeling too rich and too ethnic in comedy.

In 2005, TIME named Lopez one of the 25 most influential Hispanics in America.

According to Majestic Theatre, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

Patrons are required to wear face masks

For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks

Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations

Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre

Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account

Cashless transactions

Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance

The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance

If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the event

The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

Tickets for the show go on sale for the show on Friday, June 18 and can be found here.

