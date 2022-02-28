Brooks & Dunn coming to San Antonio for REBOOT 2022 Tour

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform onstage at Music City Center on October 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Brooks & Dunn fans of San Antonio, it’s time to “boot-scootin’ boogie.”

The country music duo on Monday announced their REBOOT 2022 Tour, which will make a stop at the AT&T Center on June 11.

The San Antonio stop is the only Texas show on the tour, which runs from early May through late June.

Jordan Davis and Dillon Carmichael are also on the bill for San Antonio.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 4 at brooks-dunn.com and livenation.com.

A news release states that Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in a decade.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” Kix Brooks said in the release. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Ronnie Dunn added, “It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet. Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

The pair is well known for its favorites like “Neon Moon,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria” and “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.”

