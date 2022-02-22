Smashing Pumpkins playing San Antonio’s new high-tech arena; 4 other acts announced

FILE - Billy Corgan from the band The Smashing Pumpkins perfoms on stage at Madcool Festival on July 12, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/WireImage)

SAN ANTONIO – Wanna go for a ride?

San Antonio’s new Tech Port Center and Arena is bringing in the Smashing Pumpkins on May 2.

Officials with the Port San Antonio stadium — dubbed the “most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world” — said Billy Corgan and Co. will play its first show upon completion.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or by phone at 800-514-3849. To sign up for pre-sale, click here.

Ad

Tickets range from $50-$125 and VIP packages start at $270.

This will be the band’s only Texas stop on its “Rock Invasion 2 Tour,” which kicks off in the Alamo City.

Other acts announced for the arena include Kevin Gates on May 14, Carla Morrison on May 21, Papa Roach on May 26, and WASP on Nov. 4. Tickets for those shows also go on sale Friday, which the exception of Carla Morrison on March 4.

But the 3,100-seat arena on the Southwest Side isn’t just for music.

Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio, said it was built for an array of events, such as esports competitions and robotics demonstrations.

Tech Port Arena General Manager Eric Blockie said the venue “will transform the definition of San Antonio entertainment.”

See more about the arena’s involvement in esports below.

Ad

Read also: