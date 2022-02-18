Willie Nelson’s shows in San Antonio next month canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Willie Nelson performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

SAN ANTONIO – County music legend Willie Nelson has canceled two of his performances in San Antonio next month due to COVID-19 concerns.

His shows were set to be held at the Majestic Theatre on Mon., March 21 and Tues., March 22. However, the theatre announced the cancellations in a tweet Thursday.

Ticketholders should receive an automatic refund.

In an interview with Billboard, Nelson’s publicist said all but one of his shows in March and some in April are canceled “until the COVID situation improves.”

“The safety of the audience and Willie and his touring personnel are of the utmost importance,” his rep said in a statement. “When we are able, we will look to make up shows when possible.”

Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion show on March 17 is still going on as planned at his ranch, located just outside of Austin.

And at last check, Nelson’s other performance in Austin on April 29 and 30 alongside country music icon George Strait at the Moody Center is still a go.

If you have a ticket to any of Nelson’s upcoming shows, be sure to check with the concert venue in case of a cancellation.

