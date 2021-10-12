Cloudy icon
80º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

George Strait, Willie Nelson to perform at Moody Center grand opening in April 2022

Randy Rogers Band will also perform at the event venue’s grand opening

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: George Strait, Willie Nelson, Randy Rogers, Things To Do, Austin, Music
George Strait performs during the Stagecoach music festival at the Empire Polo Fields on May 5, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
George Strait performs during the Stagecoach music festival at the Empire Polo Fields on May 5, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder 2007)

AUSTIN, Texas – The King of Country, George Strait, will perform at the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin in April 2022.

Joining Strait will be Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band.

Strait recently played the Austin City Limits Music Festival for the first time ever and performed one of the longest sets in the festival’s history with 29 songs.

His return to Austin at the Moody Center on April 29 will be the second time Strait and Nelson have shared a stage in their decades-long careers.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” Strait said. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

Presale tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 20. You can sign up for the presale at moodycenteratx.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.

“While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to the Lone Star State. George, Willie, and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry. It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” said Moody Center general manager Jeff Nickler.

The Moody Center is a new 15,000-seat music venue that is located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive in Austin. It will replace the 43-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and will be the home to the University of Texas women’s and men’s basketball games as well as other sports and community events.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email