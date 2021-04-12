Port San Antonio’s new state-of-the-art facility an investment in the future of tech

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio continues to grow upward and outward and a big part of that growth is Port San Antonio.

Port San Antonio is becoming a hub of technology for the region and its leaders are taking big steps to expand with a new event center.

“This is kind of ultimately going to be hallowed ground for some of these newer generations walking into San Antonio, with esports and technology as a whole realistically being a conduit for changing kids paths and their lives,” Sam Elizondo, founder of the ESports in Education Foundation said.

Elizondo said he believes the new facility can be instrumental for esports in the region and the surrounding areas.

“Having something central like this to Texas, you know, a sports arena, robotics arena for South America, Central America, I can only imagine, you know, that we’re going to have that kind of reach and hopefully bring those people into our city,” Elizondo said.

Presently it is just in the building phase of the new unique state of the art facility, but there is also a lot in the works.

“It’s going to do everything from bring in gaming competitions and concerts to be an educational facility, museum, co-working, and a space and food hall,” Jim Perschbach, Port SA CEO and president said.

A rendering of Port San Antonio's state of the art facility. (KSAT)

The plan is for a 2,500 seat technology arena, a new home for the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, a research lab and so much more.

“The way we look at it is what opportunities are we giving people? And we want to bring in hundreds of thousands of people every year through this facility and capture just one percent of them, to inspire them to go pursue educational opportunities, training opportunities and jobs. Here in San Antonio, if you get thirty-five hundred, forty-five hundred people a year coming out and being able to be employable. Well, you’ve done an amazing thing for the entire community,” Perschbach said.

The $60 million project will span 130,000 square feet and is an investment in the future of tech in our area.

“The future of technology is tremendously bright. You know, in this connected world of connecting every system is going to open up so many opportunities; and artificial intelligence, cyber robotics, and the work that is being done here in San Antonio is just tremendous,” Perschbach said.

The facility is expected to be complete by Spring of 2022.

